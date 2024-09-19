Rebound on Deal Street in H1

New Delhi: Deal activity in India rebounded in 2024 after a slowdown in 2023, with 643 deals worth $17.1 billion recorded in the first half of the year, said a new report, adding that investors are eyeing a robust deal pipeline over the next three years.



Despite global economic headwinds, 50 per cent of survey respondents in the report anticipate a moderate increase in global fundraising over the next 12 to 18 months, with 67 per cent of them believing the increase will be gradual. India’s favourable economic conditions position it well to attract a larger share of global capital, as funds reallocate their exposure from China to India, according to the report by Grant Thornton Bharat.