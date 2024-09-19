Live
- Choreographer Jani Master Arrested in Goa, Faces Extradition to Hyderabad
- CM Nitish Kumar condemns Nawada incident, asks officials to act strictly
- Nimmala Ramanaidu reviews on action plan for Budameru Expansion
- Former Sri Lankan player and Victoria’s team coach Dulip Samaraweera banned from coaching for 20 years in Australia
- CM Revanth Reddy Calls for MSME Partnership to Achieve $1 Trillion Economy Goal
- Explosion of communication devices in Lebanon unacceptable: UN human rights chief
- YouTube Introduces AI Model Veo to Transform Shorts with 6-Second Clips
- Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth: Is a Reconciliation in the Works?
- Former MP Nandigam Suresh's Remand Extended for 14 Days in TDP Office Attack Case
- Illogical reply: Pawan Khera finds faults in Nadda's rejoinder to Kharge's letter
Rebound on Deal Street in H1
New Delhi: Deal activity in India rebounded in 2024 after a slowdown in 2023, with 643 deals worth $17.1 billion recorded in the first half of the year, said a new report, adding that investors are eyeing a robust deal pipeline over the next three years.
Despite global economic headwinds, 50 per cent of survey respondents in the report anticipate a moderate increase in global fundraising over the next 12 to 18 months, with 67 per cent of them believing the increase will be gradual. India’s favourable economic conditions position it well to attract a larger share of global capital, as funds reallocate their exposure from China to India, according to the report by Grant Thornton Bharat.
