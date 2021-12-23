Recordent holds meet on MSME sector 

Hyderabad: City-based fintech startup Recordent hosted virtual panel discussion on importance of data and technology in credit management. The panel shed light on the credit collapse in India and the importance of finding a solution to bridge the cash flow gaps that MSMEs are facing in the country.

Sanjay Shah, president of Bombay Industries Association (BIA) and Satish Shetty, president of Taloja Industries Association (TIA), took part in the meet.

Winny Patro, CEO & Co-Founder, Recordent, said: "Associations play a key role in the growth of MSMEs as they work for their business well-being. We are glad to have received an opportunity from leading associations to let Recordent have an opportunity to perform and help some businesses recover their payments, and maintain a healthy balance for business growth."

Recordent's technology-driven credit management platform incentivizes customers to make timely payments using historical payments data. It works like a credit bureau for MSMEs as Cibil works for lenders.