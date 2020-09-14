X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Recordent raises Angel funding

Recordent raises Angel funding
x

Recordent raises Angel funding

Highlights

City-based startup Recordent, a tech-enabled credit and payment reporting platform, has announced securing of undisclosed capital in an on-going Angel funding round

Hyderabad: City-based startup Recordent, a tech-enabled credit and payment reporting platform, has announced securing of undisclosed capital in an on-going Angel funding round.

The newly raised capital will be utilised to invest in technology and product development to offer a seamless service to MSMEs. Recordent will also utilise the funds to expand its team strength and acquire more users.

The platform enables MSMEs in leveraging the data and technology to accelerate their payment cycle. Currently, Recordent has a portfolio of over 400 clients from across the nation Furniture World, Spectra India.

Over 2,500 customer due records have been submitted on the platform with a total value of over Rs 12 crore. Winny Patro, co-founder and CEO, Recordent India, said, "We are glad to announce our first capital intake through Angel funding round.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X