Reliance-Future deal gets Sebi nod

Mumbai: Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Group's scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance, based on which the Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its "no adverse observation" report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal.

Amazon had written several letters to the SEBI and other regulatory agencies to suspend their review of the deal and not grant it a no objection certification on ground that its challenge to the agreement was before the Delhi High Court.

-The Securities and Exchange Board of India allowed the deal with some riders, five months after it was announced last August. While seeking shareholders or the National Company Law Tribunal approval, the SEBI has asked Future Group to specifically mention the litigation pending before the Delhi High Court and arbitration proceedings by the e-commerce major Amazon contesting the deal, the Bombay Stock Exchange stated in its observation letter.

The BSE has also held that SEBI's go-ahead on the draft scheme of arrangement would be subject to the outcome of these proceedings. "It is observed that there are certain ongoing litigations/arbitration/legal proceedings against the draft scheme," the SEBI said.