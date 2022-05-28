Reliance Health Gain policy launched

Hyderabad Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. (RGICL), a leading private general insurance company, has launched a flexible and customisable health insurance policy – Reliance Health Gain. The policy offers customers a choice to design their health insurance policy by choosing features as per their need and paying only for what they choose. RGICL has brought out three different plans - Plus, Power and Prime – and an array of features to facilitate customisation of policy for each customer. With this launch, Reliance General aims to address the evolving and unique medical needs of modern-day customers of all age groups.

This new product comes loaded with 38 features such as double cover that provides twice the amount of sum-insured to be used during same claim; unlimited reinstatement to restore the base sum insured amount as many times as it gets exhausted during a policy year; guaranteed cumulative bonus, that protects loss of cumulative bonus post claim; or the benefit to reduce pre-existing disease waiting period from 3 years to 2 or even 1 year. With many more such benefits, the product has been designed keeping in mind the modern health-insurance consumer.

"Consideration towards health insurance has seen a rapid surge as an aftermath of the pandemic, people are more aware about modern treatments and rising healthcare costs. But choosing the right insurance cover is still a problem most customers face. With the Reliance Health Gain policy, we want to give customers the 'Power of Choice', so that they can design their health insurance as per their needs," Rakesh Jain, Chief Executive Officer, RGICL, said.

Whether aspirer, affluent or elite - this specially designed policy offers wide range of sum-insured options from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore creating an appeal for all income groups. Customers between the age of 18 and 65 years have the options to pick and choose any features at any sum-insured. Besides, there is no age limit in this policy for a sum-insured of up to Rs 3 lakh. Hence, senior citizens who are sometimes devoid of a medical policy, can easily opt for this new policy for protection. Additionally, the policy offers a unique feature wherein a customer can cover a family of up to 12 including extended family members like father-in-law/ mother-in-law in the same family floater policy, enabling joint families/Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) to opt for a floater policy that fits all in the family.

The policy has further introduced unique discounts like rewarding healthy customers under 50 years, that is, without any pre-existing condition, with a 15 per cent discount on premium for buying a long term 2/3-year policy. Promoting their support towards young women, customers can also avail a 5 per cent discount for insuring girl child or if the proposer is female.