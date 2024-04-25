Returns in Nifty-500 slowing down

The breadth of the stock market rally is narrowing with the number of stocks generating positive returns coming down.The number of stocks generating positive returns within the Nifty-500 universe has narrowed from 452 in Q1FY24 to 268 in Q4FY24, a report by Motilal Oswal Private Wealth (MOPW) said.



In the last quarter, January-March 2024, about 70 per cent of the large-cap universe generated positive returns as compared to 57 per cent in mid-cap and 45 per cent in small-caps, the report said. Sector performance is also witnessing rotation.