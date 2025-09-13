Live
- Crusader for clean elections Chhokar passes away at 80
- Dress code for coal miners, insurance cover of Rs 1 cr
- Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th VP
- TGPSC to conduct Group 2 certificate verification from today
- GST reforms a landmark relief for auto industry: Piyush Goyal
- PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur today; meet violence-hit people, address public meetings
- India committed to peace and prosperity: PM Modi wishes Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM
- Lecturer held for parading estranged wife on road
- Illegal occupants evicted from varsity staff quarters
- Odisha launches ‘Healthy Diet Campaign’
Ridhira Group unveils resort living community in Hyd
Highlights
Hyderabad: Ridhira Group, a pioneer in wellness-focused real estate and hospitality, has announced the launch of the world’s first 3D printed resort...
Hyderabad: Ridhira Group, a pioneer in wellness-focused real estate and hospitality, has announced the launch of the world’s first 3D printed resort living community at its flagship project, Ridhira Zen, in Hyderabad.
The initiative marks a breakthrough in sustainable luxury living, setting a global benchmark by integrating cutting-edge construction technology with wellness-focused design. The adoption of 3D printing in large-scale construction represents a shift toward greener, faster, and more flexible building methods. The process prints only the required material, significantly reducing waste while enabling the use of recycled and locally sourced resources.
Next Story