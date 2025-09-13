Ridhira Group unveils resort living community in Hyd

Hyderabad: Ridhira Group, a pioneer in wellness-focused real estate and hospitality, has announced the launch of the world’s first 3D printed resort living community at its flagship project, Ridhira Zen, in Hyderabad.

The initiative marks a breakthrough in sustainable luxury living, setting a global benchmark by integrating cutting-edge construction technology with wellness-focused design. The adoption of 3D printing in large-scale construction represents a shift toward greener, faster, and more flexible building methods. The process prints only the required material, significantly reducing waste while enabling the use of recycled and locally sourced resources.