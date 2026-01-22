RightLife releases AI-Driven healthcare platform

RightLife, part of JetSynthesys, a global digital entertainment and technology company with a presence across more than 180 countries, has announced the launch of India’s first unified, AI-driven, wearable-free preventive healthcare platform, built to make actionable health insights accessible to anyone with a smartphone.

India is facing a growing preventive healthcare challenge, with lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, sleep disorders, and chronic stress rising steadily. While health awareness has increased significantly, adoption of preventive healthcare remains limited due to high costs, fragmented digital solutions, and dependence on expensive wearables that restrict access for a large segment of the population.

The platform has been launched to address this gap through a smartphone-led, holistic approach to everyday health, enabling individuals to move from awareness to sustained action. By bringing together sleep, nutrition, movement, and mental wellbeing into a single platform, RightLife eliminates the need to juggle multiple apps or devices to understand and manage personal health.