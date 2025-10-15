Rivaah By Tanishq Brings South Indian Heritage To Life With A Modern Wedding & Festive Jewellery

Tanishq’s exclusive wedding sub-brand, Rivaah, proudly unveils a stunning curation of wedding and festive jewellery that celebrates the richness of heritage craftsmanship while embracing modern design. Perfectly timed for Diwali and the upcoming wedding muhurtham dates, Rivaah presents jewellery for every moment from intimate pre-wedding rituals to grand wedding celebrations, creating heirlooms that go beyond the wedding day to adorn every wedding occasion, making them an essential part of every bridal trousseau.

At the heart of this season’s launch is the reimagined Kasumala and Temple Jewellery range, auspicious for every wedding occasion, featuring layered harams, antique chokers, bridal bangles, vaddanams, and jhumkis. Each piece is intricately crafted in antique craftsmanship and textured gold, with heritage motifs brought to life through age-old nakashi and stonework techniques, reinterpreted to feel timeless yet relevant for today’s modern bride. For festive moments, elegant Vellaku-inspired neckwear, antique chokers, layered necklaces, studs, and bangles in gold, diamonds, uncut polki, and coloured stones are styled to pair beautifully with silk sarees as well as contemporary outfits, striking a perfect balance between culture and modernity. The brand is also offering a versatile daily wear range with reinvented geometric earrings, lightweight pendants, rings, sleek bangles, and bracelets in gold and diamonds perfect for office and casual outing.

To celebrate this special launch, Tanishq is introducing a range of exclusive offers, starting with Tanishq’s much-awaited Festival of Gold Exchange. Customers can exchange their old gold of any karat and from any jeweller at 100% value with flat 0% deduction*, and bring home new jewellery without losing out on their gold’s worth. In addition, Tanishq is offering up to ₹450 off per gram on gold jewellery* and up to 20% off on diamond value, making this the perfect time to upgrade and invest in timeless pieces.

These offers are valid from September 20 to October 21, 2025 across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, and Karnataka, and from October 4 to October 21, 2025 in Kerala, giving customers opportunity to shop for daily wear, festive, and bridal jewellery this wedding season.

Speaking on the offerings, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, said, “As we enter this season of festivity and weddings, Rivaah by Tanishq celebrates the timeless beauty of the South Indian bride while embracing her modern spirit. Our design approach has been to reimagine icons like the Kasumala and Temple Jewellery using intricate nakashi and textured gold craftsmanship, creating jewels that feel deeply rooted in heritage yet strikingly relevant today. Beyond bridal wear, we have also designed versatile festive and daily wear pieces in gold, diamonds, polki, and coloured stones, giving women jewellery that effortlessly transitions from pre-wedding rituals and festive gatherings to her everyday life. Each creation is envisioned as a cherished heirloom, carrying forward the legacy of tradition while speaking to the individuality of today’s bride.”