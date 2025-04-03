Live
- Over 30 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to be built in Delhi: Pankaj
- Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 5: Celebrating Maa Skandamata’s Divine Blessings
- US nat’l held for entering prohibited tribal area
- Mundra Port handled record 200 mn metric tonnes of cargo
- 2 women Maoists killed in encounter
- Pak Army suffers casualties as intrusion bid foiled in Poonch
- Rohit on his role in MI: Now I’m not captain but mindset remains same
- Jokic sets NBA record with 61 points in Nuggets’ loss
- KTR Criticises Government Over Land Allocation, Vows to Reclaim 400 Acres for Eco Park
- Siraj’s spell, Buttler’s 50 help GT crush RCB by 8 wickets
Robust demand takes PMI mfg to 8-mth high
HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.1 in March from 56.3 during Feb
New Delhi: India’s manufacturing sector growth rose to an eight-month high in March, driven by quicker increases in factory orders and production amid buoyant demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 58.1 in March, up from 56.3 in February, indicating a substantial improvement in the health of the sector that was above its long-run average. In February, India’s manufacturing PMI fell to a 14-month low amid softer increase in new orders and production.
In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. Manufacturing sector growth in India recovered the ground lost in February, largely driven by a stronger contribution from its largest sub-component: the New Orders Index.