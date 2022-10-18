Roche Pharma sets up data analytics centre

Hyderabad: With an aim to provide innovative data driven solutions, Roche Pharma has set up a state-of-the-art Global Analytics and Technology Centers of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad, which will be second such center in India.

The center will work with the global affiliates of Roche to advance knowledge and understanding of healthcare space, which helps in improving customer engagement, patient experience and business outcomes. With the latest expansion, GATE will have a total head count of 100 by end of 2022 and has expansion plans.

The announcement was made after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's meeting with V Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director & CEO, Roche Pharma.

KTR has met with the Chairman of Roche Christoph Franz during the World Economic Forum in 2020 and also earlier this year in May and had presented about Hyderabad's vibrant ecosystem. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. Founded in 1896, the company has a revenue of about $62 billion and employs more than 100,000 people globally.