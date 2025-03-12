Rs 18,500-cr investment under PM MITRA Park scheme

New Delhi: The government has signed or received investments to the tune of Rs18,500 crore as part of the proposals that have been received under the PM MITRA Park scheme which aims to boost production, employment and exports in the textiles sector, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

With a view to develop integrated large scale and modern industrial infrastructure facility for entire value-chain of the textile industry, the Centre has approved setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks in Greenfield/Brownfield sites with scheme outlay of Rs4,445 crore for the period 2021-22 to 2027-28.

The government finalised seven sites -- Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navsari), Karnataka (Kalaburagi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) and Maharashtra (Amravati) -- for setting up PM MITRA Parks.

Once completed, it is expected that each PM MITRA Park will attract about Rs 10,000 crore investment and generate about 3 lakh (both direct and indirect) employment opportunities, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said in a written reply in the Parliament.