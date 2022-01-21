Rs 6.80-lakh cr investors wealth evaporates

New Delhi: Investors' wealth has eroded by over Rs6,80,441 crore in three days of market fall amid weak global trends and muted domestic sentiments.

Led by the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation (mcap) of the BSE-listed companies plunged by Rs6,80,441 crore in three days to stand at Rs2,73,21,996.71 crore.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had reached a lifetime high of Rs 2,80,02,437.71 crore on Monday. The index lost 1,844.29 points in three sessions.