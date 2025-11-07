RuPay Credit Cards Gain 18% Market Share in India, Challenge Visa and MasterCard

RuPay is quickly growing in India’s credit card market.

In October, it reached an 18% share, competing with Visa, MasterCard, and American Express.

India’s Own Payment Network

RuPay is India’s domestic card network managed by NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India).

It now makes up one-third of all credit cards and handles about 25% of total transactions in the country.

Why RuPay Is Growing

RuPay cards are linked with UPI (Unified Payments Interface).

This lets users make payments easily and get:

40–50 days of free credit

Reward points

Easy payments even in small towns

Accepted Across India

Around 90 lakh shops accept RuPay cards.

UPI is available at over 35 crore places.

RuPay is also a partner of IPL and spends about ₹100 crore every year on promotions.

Strong Growth in Numbers

India has 11 crore active credit cards.

RuPay handles ₹18,000 crore in UPI transactions and ₹35,000 crore in total spending each month.

That’s about 18% of India’s credit card market.

Just 18 months ago, RuPay’s monthly spending was ₹10,000 crore.

Now, each RuPay card spends about ₹3,400, compared to ₹4,300 on MasterCard.

Helping New Credit Users

Fintech companies are offering RuPay credit cards linked to fixed deposits (FDs).

These help first-time users get access to credit safely.

India’s RuPay on the Rise

RuPay’s success shows how India’s own payment system is growing in the digital age.

It is now a major player in both credit cards and UPI payments.