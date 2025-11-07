Live
RuPay Credit Cards Gain 18% Market Share in India, Challenge Visa and MasterCard
Linked with UPI, RuPay offers easy payments, rewards, and 40–50 days of free credit. Monthly spending has grown to ₹35,000 crore.
RuPay is quickly growing in India’s credit card market.
In October, it reached an 18% share, competing with Visa, MasterCard, and American Express.
India’s Own Payment Network
RuPay is India’s domestic card network managed by NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India).
It now makes up one-third of all credit cards and handles about 25% of total transactions in the country.
Why RuPay Is Growing
RuPay cards are linked with UPI (Unified Payments Interface).
This lets users make payments easily and get:
40–50 days of free credit
Reward points
Easy payments even in small towns
Accepted Across India
Around 90 lakh shops accept RuPay cards.
UPI is available at over 35 crore places.
RuPay is also a partner of IPL and spends about ₹100 crore every year on promotions.
Strong Growth in Numbers
India has 11 crore active credit cards.
RuPay handles ₹18,000 crore in UPI transactions and ₹35,000 crore in total spending each month.
That’s about 18% of India’s credit card market.
Just 18 months ago, RuPay’s monthly spending was ₹10,000 crore.
Now, each RuPay card spends about ₹3,400, compared to ₹4,300 on MasterCard.
Helping New Credit Users
Fintech companies are offering RuPay credit cards linked to fixed deposits (FDs).
These help first-time users get access to credit safely.
India’s RuPay on the Rise
RuPay’s success shows how India’s own payment system is growing in the digital age.
It is now a major player in both credit cards and UPI payments.