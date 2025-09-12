Live
Rupee plunges to all-time low
Mumbai: The rupee slumped 36paise and closed for the day at an all-time low of 88.47 against the US dollar, as ongoing tariff issue between India and the US weighed heavily on the domestic currency’s vulnerability.Forex traders said a recovery in the US dollar ahead of the inflation data and foreign fund outflows further dented investors’ sentiments. Crude oil prices also gained over the past few sessions, putting further pressure on the rupee.
Traders noted that the rupee, which showed signs of minor recovery after US President Donald Trump gave positive signals about the India-US trade treaty, remains fragile due to dollar demand and global factors.
