X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Rupee plunges to one-month low against US dollar

Rupee plunges to one-month low against US dollar
x

Rupee plunges to one-month low against US dollar

Highlights

The rupee dived 32 paise to touch a near one-month low of 73.89 against the US dollar on Thursday, following massive selloffs in equities and concerns over continuous surge in Covid-19 cases

Mumbai: The rupee dived 32 paise to touch a near one-month low of 73.89 against the US dollar on Thursday, following massive selloffs in equities and concerns over continuous surge in Covid-19 cases.

Besides, stronger dollar against key rivals currencies and robust outflows of foreign funds from domestic markets weighed on forex market sentiment. At the interbank forex market, the Indian currency opened on a weak note at 73.82 and traded in a range of 73.75 and 73.96 a dollar during the session. The rupee finally closed at 73.89, registering a fall of 32 paise - its lowest closing level since August 26.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 94.42. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.77 per cent to $41.45 per barrel. "Dollar continues to gain as concerns about rising Covid-19 cases inducing a slowdown in the global economic recovery weigh on stock markets and emerging currencies, in turn benefiting the oversold dollar," said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X