Samsung launches new smartphones under its Galaxy M series in India
Samsung on Monday launched two new smartphones under its Galaxy M series -- M55 5G and M15 5G in India.
The Galaxy M55 5G will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores at a starting price of Rs 26,999, while Galaxy M15 5G will be available on Amazon and at select retail stores at a starting price of Rs 12,999 from April 8.
"With multiple segment-leading features including Super AMOLED plus display, stylish sleek design, powerful Snapdragon processor and combined with an unmatched promise of four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, we are ensuring a monster user experience with Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G," Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India, said in a statement.
Galaxy M55 5G comes in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage variants and Galaxy M15 5G comes in 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants.
The M55 comes available in two colour options -- Light Green and Denim Black, while the M15 comes in three colours -- Celestial Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz. Galaxy M55 5G features a 50MP OIS camera, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
On the other hand, Galaxy M15 5G comes with a 50MP triple camera set-up, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 6,000 mAh battery.