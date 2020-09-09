Santosh Kumar Gangwar chairs 227th Meeting of Central Board of Trustees of Employees' Provident Fund

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday chaired the 227th Meeting of the Central Board of Trustees of Employees' Provident Fund.

In view of exceptional circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the Central Board has recommended the same interest rate at 8.50 per cent to the Central Government. It would comprise 8.15 per cent from debt income and balance 0.35 per cent capital gain from the sale of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) subject to their redemption by December 31, 2020. It further recommended accounting such capital gains in the income of the financial year 2019-20 as being an exceptional case.

The Central Board accorded approval for an amendment to Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 to enhance the maximum assurance benefit to Rs 7 lakh from the present maximum assurance benefit of Rs 6 lakh. The amendment will provide additional succour to families and dependents of members of the Scheme in case of their unfortunate death while in service.

On the occasion, Mr Gangwar launched virtual hearing facility in quasi-judicial cases under Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 through Video conferencing by use of secure IT applications compatible with Desktop, Laptop and Mobile Phones.

Mr Gangwar in a tweet today said, "Launched virtual hearing facility in quasi-judicial cases under EPF & MP Act, 1952 through Video conferencing."

The aim of integration of virtual hearing utilities with EPFO's e-Court process on Compliance e-Proceedings Portal is to eliminate the physical presence of parties in hearings before Adjudicating Officer leading to ease and convenience for employers and employees to appear in hearings from the remote location of their choice.

