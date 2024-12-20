Sattrix Information Security Partners with Strolling Digital to Expand IT and Cybersecurity Services in the European Union

Sattrix Information Security Limited (BSE: SATTRIX), a leading global provider of IT and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Strolling Digital, a Spanish company specializing in digital transformation services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Sattrix’s global expansion, enhancing its reach into the rapidly growing IT and cybersecurity market within the European Union (EU).

By combining Sattrix’s world-class cybersecurity expertise with Strolling Digital’s deep understanding of the European market, the partnership is poised to provide innovative, reliable, and tailored security solutions for businesses across the region. Together, they aim to address the increasing cybersecurity challenges businesses face while offering comprehensive IT and cybersecurity services that meet the unique needs of various industries. With the EU’s cybersecurity market valued at USD 56.96 billion and projected to reach €833 billion by 2025 (as per market research), the alliance is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand driven by digitization and rising cyber threats.

The partnership is a result of the strong economic ties between the EU and India, further strengthened by initiatives like the EU-India High-Level Dialogue on Trade and Investment. This collaboration highlights the strategic alignment between the two regions, emphasizing the mutual benefits of expanding capabilities in the global digital security landscape.

Sachhin Gajjaer, Managing Director of Sattrix Information Security Ltd., stated, “Our partnership with Strolling Digital marks a major step in expanding our footprint within the European market. By combining innovation with local expertise, we are committed to delivering high-quality IT and cybersecurity services that help businesses navigate complex security landscapes and achieve their digital transformation objectives.”

Natalia Perrone, Founder & Senior Advisor of Strolling Digital, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Sattrix to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to European enterprises. This alliance enables us to offer customizable service packages while expanding our joint global presence. Our partnership focuses on driving advancement, enhancing security frameworks, and ensuring that businesses have the tools and technologies they need to thrive in the digital age.”

Since its inception in 2013, Sattrix has become a trusted provider of IT and cybersecurity solutions across India, USA, and Middle East. Most recently, the company has formed a strategic partnership with Cloud IoT, a Malaysia-based leader in Cloud and IoT solutions, further expanding its global reach and service offerings.