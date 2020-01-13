SBI asks customers to link updated mobile number and email ID with their bank account

If you have changed your mobile number and email ID, get it updated with your bank at the earliest. SBI (State Bank of India) has requested its customers to link their updated mobile number and email ID with their savings bank account. It will help the customers to keep a track on all the transactions and also let them know when an unauthorised transaction takes place in their bank account. We get all the OTP, PIN activation messages on the registered mobile number. If your mobile number is not updated with the bank, you will not be able to withdraw more than ₹10,000 between 8 pm to 8 am from your SBI account as the bank has introduced OTP-based ATM withdrawals.

"Please update your mobile number and email ID in the bank records, so you don't miss out on any of our important communication," SBI tweeted





Follow these steps to change or update SBI mobile number or email ID



 Login to your SBI internet banking account

 Go to 'My Accounts & Profile'

 Now, click on 'Profile'

 Select 'Personal Details/Mobile'

 Now click on Quick Contact and then click on the edit icon

 Enter the new mobile number or new email ID

 Then generate OTP and enter the OTP received on your old registered number

 Click on submit

How to change mobile number, email ID via SBI Mobile App

 Log in to SBI mobile app

 From the Menu tab, go to 'My Profile' and click on the edit icon

 Enter the new mobile number/email ID

 Now generate OTP and enter the OTP received on the old registered number

 Click on 'Submit'

How to update your mobile number, email ID at SBI branches

 You can also visit SBI's nearest branch to update your mobile number, email ID

 You need to submit your identity proofs