  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

SBI hits Rs 5 lakh crore market capitalisation

State Bank of India
x

State Bank of India

Highlights

State-owned lender, State Bank of India (SBI) hit the Rs 5 lakh crore market capitalisation on Wednesday after its shares touched a record high of Rs 564.45.

Mumbai: State-owned lender, State Bank of India (SBI) hit the Rs 5 lakh crore market capitalisation on Wednesday after its shares touched a record high of Rs 564.45.

With this market capitalisation, SBI stood on the seventh position in the market capitalisation ranking.

SBI has become the third lender in the country to cross the market cap of Rs 5 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank held first rank in this list, which was followed by ICICI Bank.

At 1.10 p.m., SBI shares were up Rs 14.75 or 2.64 per cent at Rs 573.00.

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 126.21 points or 0.21 per cent down at 60,444.87, and Nifty was 32.90 points or 0.18 per cent down at 18,037.15.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X