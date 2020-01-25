SBI, Indian School of Business sign memorandum of understanding

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) has signed an MoU with State Bank of India (SBI) for partnering on various research, publication and capability building initiatives. The objective of this MoU is to create synergies between the two parties by combining academic research with practical experiences towards developing distinctive content on large scale digital transformations.

Areas covered under the partnership include a series of case studies and a book documenting SBI's digital transformation journey in addition to various other research opportunities. ISB will capture in various case studies and by way of a book, the transformation journey of SBI, right from the bank's inception till the most successful digital banking story in recent times – Yono, through focused themes.





