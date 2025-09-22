SBI Life and BCCI champion breast cancer awareness with ‘Thanks-A-Dot’ initiative, as Indian Women’s Cricket Team don pink jerseys in ODI against Australia

Tapping into the massive reach of cricket to drive meaningful social change, SBI Life Insurance, one of India’s most trusted life insurers and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came together to take breast cancer awareness to the international stage through the Thanks A Dot initiative. As part of this effort, the India’s Women’s Cricket Team took the field in distinctive pink jerseys emblazoned with the Thanks-A-Dot logo during the One Day International (ODI) match against Australia. The initiative highlighted how the unifying power of sport can be used to spotlight women’s health, encouraging conversations around the importance of breast self-examination and early detection as critical steps in the fight against breast cancer.

Ahead of the match, in an exclusive pre-match ceremony M Anand, President & CDO, SBI Life along with Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI Life and Mahima Chaudhry, Actress & breast cancer survivor handed over the specially designed Team India’s Thanks-a-Dot Pink Jersey to India’s Women’s team captain and players – Harmanpreet Kaur, Pratika Rawal, and Sneh Rana, which were worn by the players during the match, symbolising the deep commitment to raising awareness for women’s health.

Commenting on the initiative, M Anand, President & Chief Distribution Officer, SBI Life Insurance said, “At SBI Life, we believe in protecting not just lives but also dreams and aspirations. Thanks-A-Dot is our heartfelt effort to raise awareness on breast cancer and empower women with the knowledge that can save lives. We are honoured to have the support of BCCI and the Indian Women’s Cricket Team who donned the Thanks-A-Dot pink jerseys, amplifying breast cancer awareness on such a prestigious global platform. We sincerely hope that SBI Life and BCCI together can help inspire millions of women across India and beyond to act and prioritize breast health.”

He further added, “In India, breast cancer remains a critical health challenge, with many cases detected too late, making awareness, early detection most crucial. Through this initiative, SBI Life aims to liberate individuals to live with confidence, enabling them to pursue their aspirations while ensuring financial preparedness to safeguard the future of their loved ones. As we commemorate SBI Life’s 25-year of helping individuals and families plan for their lives, we hope to create a meaningful shift in mindset—providing women and families with knowledge, encouraging timely action, and normalizing living room conversations about breast cancer. By combining early detection with financial planning, we reinforce that informed, proactive choices can save lives and strengthen the confidence to face the future with hope.”

Actor & Cancer Survivor, Mahima Chaudhry said, “Being associated with SBI Life’s Thanks A Dot initiative means a lot to me, as it spreads awareness about breast cancer in an educational way. Having gone through the fight myself, I know that early detection is the key. And the Hug of Life acts as a reminder for women to practice breast self-examination every month.”

SBI Life’s breast cancer awareness initiative, Thanks A Dot (TAD), launched in 2019, aims to engage Indian women by educating, training, and reminding them about the importance of breast self-examination, early detection, and financial preparedness. Continuing its mission to promote early detection, SBI Life’s Thanks A Dot launched Project Hug of Life in October 2023 – wherein 3D lumps similar to cancerous lumps were engraved on the ubiquitous hot water bag which is widely used by women for relief during menstrual pain, making it a unique too to train and remind women to perform regular breast self-examinations, promoting awareness and driving meaningful behavioural change.

To further ensure widespread visibility and fan engagement, with the wholehearted support of BCCI, SBI Life integrated the Thanks-A-Dot initiative across multiple touchpoints during the match:

● The dot ball counter was reimagined as the TAD – Hug of Life Bag. For every 50 dot balls during the Ind vs Aus ODI, 200 underprivileged women will be empowered through the Thanks-A-Dot kit and guided on breast self-examination. The distribution of these kits will be supported by PRADHAN NGO.

● The pitch mat featured the TAD logo, placing the message of awareness at the very centre of the action.

Throughout the year, SBI Life will continue driving on-ground initiatives to keep the conversation going, encouraging women to adopt proactive habits and fostering a lasting behavioural shift towards breast health.

By blending the passion of cricket with the life-saving message of self-breast examination and early detection, SBI Life’s Thanks-A-Dot initiative aims to spark meaningful conversations around breast health and inspire timely self-checks. The initiative underscores that health discussions must move from hesitation to action, encouraging individuals to take simple yet powerful steps that protect not only themselves but also their loved ones. Staying true to the brand’s philosophy of “Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye,” SBI Life reaffirms its commitment to fostering a culture of protection and well-being, where awareness and proactive action empower families to face the future with confidence, strength, and hope.