SBI Life opens new branch in TG

Hyderabad: SBI Life Insurance, a private life insurer inaugurated a new branch office at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, in Telangana. With this expansion, the company aims to contribute towards increasing life insurance penetration in the State.

The branch will provide services such as policy servicing, renewals, address claim-related queries, among others. Abhishek Majumdar, Regional Director- Hyderabad region, SBI Life Insurance inaugurated the branch office in the presence of P Vamseedhar Reddy, Regional Manager- Retail Agency; P Shyam Sundar Raju, Deputy Regional Manager- Hyderabad Metro; Vineet Shukla, Regional Manager- IA Channel; S Fredline, Regional HR, and other SBI Life Insurance employees.

On the inauguration, M Anand, president, SBI Life Insurance, said: “With the evolving needs of today’s consumer, having a physical branch presence ensures easy accessibility of insurance products and services.

