SBI slashes interest rate by 25bps

New Delhi: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its lending rate by 25 basis points following the Reserve Bank’s policy rate cut, making loans cheaper for both existing and new borrowers. With the latest round of reduction, the Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) of SBI would come down by 25 basis points to 8.25 per cent. It has also reduced the External Benchmark Based Lending Rate (EBLR) by similar basis points to 8.65 per cent. The revised rates come into effect from April 15, 2025, according to updated rate information on SBI’s website. The rate reduction is in response to last week’s RBI slashing key interest rate by 25 basis points for the second time in a row to support growth facing the threat of reciprocal tariffs by the US. Besides, the bank also cut deposit rates by 10-25 basis points, which will again be effective from April 15.

With the revision, for fixed deposits up to Rs3 crore, the interest rate on 1-2 year term deposits will be lower by 10 basis points to 6.70 per cent, and deposits having two years to less than 3 years maturity will attract 6.90 per cent as against 7 per cent. In case of fixed deposits over Rs3 crore, term deposits of maturity 180 days to 210 days have been reduced by 20 basis points to 6.40 per cent while for 211 days to less than 1 year by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent.