  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

SBI to raise Rs 50k cr in FY24

SBI to raise Rs 50k cr in FY24
x
Highlights

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it will raise up to Rs50,000 crore through debt instruments from Indian as well as overseas markets...

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it will raise up to Rs50,000 crore through debt instruments from Indian as well as overseas markets in the current fiscal.The decision in this regard was taken by the central board of the bank, the country’s largest lender said in a stock exchange filing.

SBI board has accorded approval for raising funds in INR or any other convertible currency by issue of debt instruments including, “but not limited to Long-Term Bonds, Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 Bonds, Basel-III compliant Tier-2 Bonds, up to an amount of Rs50,000 crore through private placement mode to Indian and/or Overseas investors during FY24.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X