SCCL earns 663 cr profit in Q1

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has posted a profit of Rs 663.23 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022 by achieving a turnover of Rs 6,337 crore by selling coal and power recording an increase of 78 per cent profit over the last year.

The company had sold coal to the tune of Rs 5,393 crore against Rs 2,851 last year and earned a profit of Rs 394.89 crore, registering an increase of 89.16 per cent. Taking into consideration the experiences of the last financial year, the company had geared up to the occasion and produced 15.57 million tonnes and despatched 16.7 million tonne coal.

Similarly, the Singareni Thermal Power station in Jaipur in Mancherial district of Telangana State had done a record sales of Rs 944 crore during this year first quarter against Rs 711 crore sales during the same period last year showing a growth of 32.83 per cent. Attributing the profits to the team work and dedication of the staff and coal miners in particular, the Chairman & Managing Director called upon the employees to achieve the targeted coal production and dispatch during this financial year.

The company management had launched special measures to check the spread of Covid in the coal belt regions by taking up massive vaccination drive and providing proper medicare to the miners.