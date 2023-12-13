Live
- Energy Conservation Week to be observed from Dec 14 to 20
- Profit booking snaps 2-day winning streak
- Update TTD website with info on local temples: EO
- Defeat of YSRCP inevitable, says Narayana
- Economy growing in right direction: FM
- PSBs pass on Rs 11k-cr bad loans to NARCL
- Electoral rolls’ revision sparks controversy in Tirupati district
- Anantapur: Central team arrives to study drought conditions
- Sebi frames norms on brokers
- Retail inflation rises to 5.55% in Nov
New Delhi: To promote ease of doing business (EoDB), capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday tweaked the framework requiring stock brokers or clearing members to upstream clients’ funds to clearing corporations.
This came after Sebi received representations from various stakeholders -- stock brokers, and brokers’ associations citing certain operational difficulties in implementation of the framework. Addressing the issue, Sebi said that stock brokers (SBs) or clearing members (CMs) will upstream all the clients’ clear credit balances to clearing corporations (CCs) on the End of Day (EOD) basis.
