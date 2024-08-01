Sebi makes shareholding disclosure mandatory

Live
Says stock exchanges, clearing corporations need to reveal shareholding patterns
The recognised stock exchange(s) and the recognised clearing corporation(s) shall disclose their shareholding pattern on their respective websites on a quarterly basis as per the requirements and format specified for listed companies as per the SEBI’s (LODR) Regulations, 2015
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has amended rules, requiring stock exchanges and clearing corporations to disclose their shareholding pattern on their respective websites every quarter. To give this effect, Sebi has amended the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018.
“The recognised stock exchange(s) and the recognised clearing corporation(s) shall disclose their shareholding pattern on their respective websites on a quarterly basis as per the requirements and format specified for listed companies in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015,” Sebi said.
This needs to be disclosed as per the requirements and format specified for listed companies under Sebi's LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. Further, the functional committee will now comprise a member committee and a nomination and remuneration committee.