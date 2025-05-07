Live
- Pawan Kalyan Supports Operation Sindoor, says it's a lesson for Pak
- The Mental Health Benefits of Daily Meditation Practice
- PM Modi delivered justice, taught Pak a lesson: Delhi CM on Operation Sindoor
- 'Jai Hind', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans reverberate nationwide after 'Operation Sindoor' strikes terror in PoK camps
- PM Modi briefs Cabinet on Operation Sindoor, says mission executed flawlessly
- IPL 2025: Hardik could've gone for three sixes too: Jayawardene defends giving 19th over to Chahar in loss to GT
- Mamata Banerjee’s post hailing India after ‘Operation Sindoor’ attracts snide comments on social media
- Cabinet approves expansion of academic, infrastructure capacity of 5 IITs
- India heading to become 3rd largest economy, Pakistan on brink of collapse
- Meta Wins $167M Verdict Against NSO Group Over WhatsApp Spyware Attacks
Sebi tweaks rules on securitised debt instruments
Mandates a minimum ticket size of `1 cr for RBI-regulated originators, unregulated entities engaged in securitisation activities
Markets regulator Sebi has mandated a minimum ticket size or investment threshold of Rs1 crore for the RBI-regulated originators and unregulated entities engaged in securitisation activities. Securitised Debt Instruments (SDIs) are financial products created by pooling together various types of debt -- such as loans, mortgages, or receivables -- and then selling them as securities to investors. This process, known as securitisation, allows the originator (such as a bank) to convert illiquid assets into liquid ones, providing an alternative source of funding.
Investors in these instruments receive returns based on the performance of the underlying debt pool, and the risk is spread across multiple assets, offering potentially attractive returns.
“The minimum ticket size for issuance of a securitised debt instrument shall be rupees one crore,” Sebi said in a gazette notification. Further, the minimum ticket size for subsequent transfers of a securitised debt instrument will be Rs1 crore for originators, which are not regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
For securitised debt instrument with listed securities as underlying, the minimum ticket size amount will be that of highest face value among such securities. The new rules stipulated that public offers for SDIs to remain open for a minimum of three days and a maximum of ten days, with advertisement requirements aligned with Sebi’s regulations for non-convertible securities.
Additionally, the regulator said that all securitised debt instruments should be issued and transferred exclusively in demat form.