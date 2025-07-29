SEBIvsSCAM: SEBI and NSE Join Forces to Protect Investors from Financial Frauds

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched a nationwide investor awareness campaign titled #SEBIvsSCAM, aimed at educating investors about various types of financial scams and how to safeguard themselves. This initiative is part of SEBI’s ongoing commitment to protect the retail investors from such scams in the securities market. Under SEBI’s guidance and regulatory oversight, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) has rolled out a comprehensive investor protection drive to support this campaign.

The campaign comes at a critical time when digital financial frauds are on the rise, with fraudsters using increasingly sophisticated and deceptive methods to target investors. From fake trading apps and deepfake videos to unregistered investment advisors and misleading stock tips on social media, scammers are exploiting technology and denting investor’s trust. Many individuals fall prey to schemes promising guaranteed returns/unusually high returns, pump-and-dump tactics, dabba trading, fraudulent foreign portfolio investment offers, etc—often resulting in significant financial losses.

#SEBIvsSCAM seeks to raise public awareness, promote safe investing habits and empower investors to make informed decisions. By spotlighting common scams and offering guidance, the campaign aims to help investors recognize warning signs, verify sources and report suspicious activities—ultimately contributing to a more secure and transparent financial ecosystem.

To ensure maximum outreach, NSE, under the aegis of SEBI will leverage a mix of media platforms including television, radio, print, digital and social media. We will also spread the Investor Awareness messages through Investor Awareness Programs which are done through physical, digital and hybrid modes. This multi-channel approach is designed to reach investors across urban and rural areas, in multiple languages and through formats that are accessible and engaging to diverse audiences.

Investor Advisory: Stay Alert, Stay Protected

• Do not fall for promises of assured or fixed returns in the securities market. Such offers are illegal and misleading.

• Avoid unsolicited messages from unknown sources. Always verify information through official websites such as SEBI, NSE or the concerned company.

• Do not download unregulated apps or join chat groups offering investment advice.

• Engage only with SEBI-registered intermediaries or research analysts. Verify their credentials at: https://www.sebi.gov.in/ sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do? doRecognised=yes

• Download trading apps only from SEBI-registered trading members via official app stores. Verify apps https://www.nseindia.com/ trade/members-compliance/list- of-mobile-applications

• Transfer funds only to registered client bank accounts of your stockbroker. Verify account details at https://enit.nseindia.com/ MemDirWeb/form/ tradingMemberLocator_beta.jsp

• From October 1, 2025, investors will be able to make payments to SEBI-registered intermediaries using a standardized UPI handle format (e.g., abc.brk@validbank) .

• Report any fraudulent activity at www.cybercrime.gov.in or call the Cybercrime Helpline at 1930. For investor support, contact NSE at 1800 266 0050.