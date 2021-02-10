Sensex and Nifty end flat; Key equity indices fall marginally

Domestic indices ended flat on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The key equity indices fell marginally even as the Asian peers were positive. The BSE Sensex closed 19.69 points, or 0.04 per cent, down at 51,309.39 and the NSE Nifty fell 2.80 points, or 0.02 per cent, to trade at 15,106.50. The Nifty Bank lost 273.40 points, or 0.76 per cent, to close lower at 35,783.10.

On the other hand, the broader market at BSE gained but outperforming the Sensex. The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.71 per cent while the BSE Small-Cap index appreciated 0.42 per cent.



Sellers outpaced buyers. On the BSE, 1486 shares rose and 1476 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index, 28 shares advanced and 22 shares declined. Top five gainers of the Nifty 50 were Cipla (up 2.83 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.75 per cent), SBI Life (up 2.51 per cent), M&M (up 2.23 per cent) and HDFC Life (up 2.12 per cent). The top five losers were Eicher Motors (down 1.85 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 1.61 per cent), HDFC Bank (down 1.20 per cent), Tata Steel (down 1.08 per cent) and Britannia (down 1.02 per cent).



COVID-19 Update



Total Covid-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 10,69,03,452 with 23,41,010 deaths. India reported 1,41,511 active cases of Covid-19 infection and 1,05,61,608 deaths while 1,55,252 patients have been discharged, data showed.



China's Consumer Inflation



China's consumer inflation declined in January, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics which reported the consumer price index slipped 0.3 per cent from a year ago. The NBS also reported the producer price index rose 0.3 per cent year over year in January.



Economic relief bill in the US



Lawmakers in Washington appear to be moving closer to another economic relief bill. House Democrats unveiled the details of a relief proposal that included $1,400 direct checks with faster phase-outs than previous bills. President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the chief executives of some of the country's largest businesses in the Oval Office to discuss his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan and the outlook for the economy.

