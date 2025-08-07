Sensex and Nifty Rebound After Sharp Fall on Hopes of India-US Trade Talks
Highlights
Sensex and Nifty staged a strong comeback on Thursday after falling sharply in the morning. Market sentiment improved due to hopes of trade talks between India and the US.
On Thursday, the Indian stock market went down in the morning, with both the Sensex and the Nifty nosediving.
Sensex fell by more than 700 points but later went up and closed at 80,623.
Nifty also went down by over 200 points but ended above 24,500.
Experts say the market improved because people are hopeful that India and the US will have trade talks soon.
