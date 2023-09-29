Sensex, Nifty rebound on firm global trends, buying in metal stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rose by 320 points while Nifty closed above the 19,600 mark on Friday after value-buying in metal, financial and energy stocks aided by positive trends in the US and European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 320.09 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 65,828.41. During the day, it jumped 643.33 points or 0.98 per cent to 66,151.65. The Nifty advanced 114.75 points or 0.59 per cent to end at 19,638.30. Among the Sensex firms, NTPC climbed over 3 per cent emerging as the biggest gainer. Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the other major gainers. Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo ended lower. Markets were closed in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taiwan and Seoul. European markets were trading in positive territory. The US markets ended in the green on Thursday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.49 per cent to USD 95.28 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,364.22 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark fell 610.37 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 65,508.32 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 192.90 points or 0.98 per cent to end at 19,523.55.