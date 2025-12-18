ServiceNow completes acquisition of Moveworks

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Moveworks. The acquisition advances ServiceNow’s vision to put AI to work for people, combining ServiceNow’s trusted agentic AI and intelligent workflows with Moveworks’ intuitive front-end AI assistant, enterprise search, and agentic Reasoning Engine. Together, the companies will expand the capabilities of the ServiceNow AI platform to redefine how employees engage with work, drive faster outcomes, scale AI adoption, and create AI experiences people love to use.

“Moveworks accelerates ServiceNow’s vision to put AI to work for people across every corner of every business,” said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow. “With two decades of workflow intelligence built into a single architecture, we’re powering the agentic AI operating system for the enterprise. Moveworks’ AI Assistant plus ServiceNow’s agentic platform will create an AI-native front door that turns conversations into completed work, allowing customers to resolve issues autonomously, trigger intelligent workflows, and get results – securely, responsibly, and at scale.”

“Moveworks was founded to make work effortless, building a powerful AI assistant platform that gets work done,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. “By joining ServiceNow, we can now scale this agentic strategy for any organization by connecting our AI Assistant and enterprise search, powered by our Reasoning Engine, with ServiceNow’s trusted workflow automation and AI governance. Together, we’ll deliver secure, fast, end-to-end resolution for employees everywhere.”

Uniting employee experiences on a single intelligent platform

The ServiceNow AI Platform delivers natively integrated AI that automates work at scale with trust and transparency. With its seamless integration into ServiceNow, Moveworks brings a powerful complement: an intuitive front-end that lets employees ask, search, and take action naturally, wherever they work. Together, ServiceNow and Moveworks create intelligent experiences that connect every request with autonomous fulfillment – for employees, customers, developers, IT teams, and admins – breaking down silos, accelerating time to value, and driving productivity across the enterprise.

Agentic AI is already transforming work at scale for thousands of ServiceNow customers, accelerating response times and delivering measurable productivity gains. Inside ServiceNow itself, AI agents now resolve 90% of IT and 89% of customer support requests autonomously, cutting resolution times nearly sevenfold.

Moveworks deepens this foundation. ServiceNow is already one of Moveworks’ more than 100 technology integrations, and its front-end AI assistant, enterprise search, and agentic Reasoning Engine are trusted by leading global enterprises such as Siemens, Toyota, Unilever, and others. With 5.5 million employee users and approximately 250 mutual customers already using both technologies, ServiceNow and Moveworks are building on a proven approach to bring agentic AI to every employee that makes workflow across every corner of a business. Nearly 90% of Moveworks customers have deployed the technology to 100% of their employees, reflecting real, enterprise-wide adoption and usage.