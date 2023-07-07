  • Menu
Servotech sets record in implementing SAP S/4 HANA Grow

Servotech sets record in implementing SAP S/4 HANA Grow
Highlights

Hyderabad: Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL), a leading manufacturer of EV chargers and solar products announces the successful implementation of SAP...

Hyderabad: Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL), a leading manufacturer of EV chargers and solar products announces the successful implementation of SAP S4 HANA Grow, in a remarkable record time of 10 weeks. SAP S4 HANA Grow is a cutting-edge enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that empowers businesses to transform their operations and gain real-time insights for informed decision-making.

The implementation time was acknowledged by KPMG India’s Partners. Raman Bhatia, Founder & MD of Servotech Power Systems, said: “The implementation of SAP S4 HANA Grow enables SPSL to leverage real-time analytics, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences. This milestone reinforces Servotech’s commitment to driving digital innovation in the company to remain ahead of competition.”

“With SAP S4 Grow, we have equipped our organisation with a robust ERP solution that will revolutionise, enhance business processes and pave the way for accelerated growth. Further, we would like to extend our gratitude to Sumit Sharma, Business Process Head and Vipin Kaushik, Financial Controller of Servotech for their contribution in achieving this milestone,” he added.

