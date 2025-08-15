Live
Shareholders nod for Noel Tata as director at Tata Sons
New Delhi: Shareholders of Tata Sons, the principal holding firm of the Tata group, have unanimously approved all six resolutions, including the appointment of Noel N Tata as director of the company, at its annual general meeting held on Thursday, according to sources.
The AGM, which was conducted virtually, was held on a very positive note and all the resolutions under ordinary and special business heads were approved unanimously, said a person in the know of the development.
Among the special business was the appointment of Noel N Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts, as a director of the company. He was appointed by the board of directors as an Additional Director with effect from October 22, 2024, after the death of Ratan Tata.
