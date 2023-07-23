Shopping festival will be held in Chandni chowk Delhi

New Delhi: In the month of September, a shopping festival will be held in Delhi's well-known Chandni Chowk market. The shopping fair will feature around 5000 traders from Delhi and the neighboring areas. Preparations are being undertaken to make this event truly unique by including fashion, food, folk, and other programs.

The Chandni Chowk market in Delhi is well-known for its well-designed garments, tasty meals, and glamour, and this festival will see a wonderful combination of all of these special aspects. Along with the exhibition, multiple events will be arranged at various phases during the celebration in Chandni Chowk.

As per the information, this shopping festival will be organized on September 9th at Delhi's iconic Chandni Chowk market. Whereas there will be stalls of Chandni Chowk's best designed clothing, sarees, lehengas, suits, and so on at this special event, On the other side, this famous Delhi food market will have vendors selling Golgappas, Jalebi, Tikki, Chaat, Pakori, Dahi Bhalle, Chole Bhature, and other wonderful foods, which people will be able to enjoy. This festival is expected to draw around 5000 traders from Delhi and the neighboring areas. On this occasion, many cultural programs, fashion shows, and other exhibitions and events will be held.

The Chandni Chowk market in Delhi has long been a popular destination for food and drink, unique clothing, cultural events, and filming. Famous film artists, art personalities, politicians, businessmen, and bureaucrats from throughout the country have been invited to the Chandni Chowk market shopping event, which will take place on September 9th.Its main goal is to boost the market's economic operations and connect consumers with the famous food and clothing business of Chandni Chowk.