Shubman Gill is Oakley eyewear new brand face

Hyderabad: Oakley announced Star Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as its next brand ambassador and face of the “Artifacts from the future” campaign in India.

Shubman Gill has rapidly made a name for himself as one of the most promising young talents in world cricket. With his impressive consistency, elegant stroke play, and exceptional composure under pressure, Gill has captivated fans across the globe and established himself as a rising star in all formats of the game. His remarkable journey and achievements have made him a source of inspiration for India’s youth, showcasing the power of determination and excellence.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Shubman Gill shared, “I’m very excited to join Oakley, a brand that stands for performance, progression and passion – values that resonate strongly with mine. Oakley has been an integral part of my cricketing journey every time I took to the field. The innovative lens and frames technologies in every Oakley help enhance performance, and I love how unapologetically stylish they are!” Shubman Gill is a game-changer, redefining excellence in every sphere. Known for his leadership and impact on Indian cricket, his unique style aligns perfectly with Oakley’s bold, innovative spirit. Together, they fuse sport and culture, inspiring a new generation to embrace their true selves and push beyond limits.