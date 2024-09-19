Sid's Farm to Host its First-Ever Hyderabad Health Run on September 22, 2024

Sid's Farm, a well-recognized D2C dairy brand recognized for its commitment to quality and sustainable practices, is set to organize the first edition of the Hyderabad Health Run on September 22, 2024, at the Gachibowli Practice Stadium. The event aims to foster community participation by encouraging running enthusiasts across all fitness levels to engage in a day dedicated to health and wellness.

The Hyderabad Health Run offers three distinct categories to suit participants of varying fitness levels. Runners can choose between the 10K Timed Run, the 5K Timed Run, or the 2K Non-Timed Run. Whether you are a competitive runner or simply looking to enjoy a healthy activity, the event promises an engaging and rewarding experience. Participants will also receive several exciting perks, including a T-shirt, goodie bag, certificate, finisher medal, and a healthy breakfast.

“At Sid's Farm, we believe in not just nurturing our community through our extensively tested dairy products but also through promoting healthy lifestyles. The Hyderabad Health Run is an exciting opportunity for us to bring together individuals from all walks of life and encourage them to embrace fitness as a part of their daily routine. We are thrilled to host this event and look forward to seeing enthusiastic participation from the Hyderabad community," said Dr Kishore Indukuri, Founder and Managing Director of Sid’s Farm.

In August 2024, Sid’s Farm celebrated its eighth anniversary. Over the years, despite the challenges of being a startup, health has consistently remained at the core of the brand’s mission. The Hyderabad Health Run is not only an opportunity to celebrate this milestone but also a way to further engage with the community and promote a health-first mindset. The event will attract over 2,000 participants, including wellness enthusiasts, families, and fitness aficionados.

The event is expected to be graced by esteemed guests, including Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, IFS, TSIIC; Ms. Sita Pallacholla, CEO of WE Hub; and Mr. Srinivas Rao Mahankali (MSR), CEO of T-Hub. These dignitaries will support the event’s goal of promoting wellness and fostering collaboration among local startups.

Sid’s Farm has partnered with several well-known organizations to make the Hyderabad Health Run a success. T-Hub, one of India’s leading innovation ecosystems, has supported over 2,000 startups in accessing technology and investors. WE Hub, India’s first state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, has raised over ₹178 crore in funds for startups. Additionally, BIA Brands, known for its popular coffee and snack brands like Brew & Bliss, Nut-O-Licious, and La Kah Fay, will be present, offering their premium products to attendees. RED. Health, India’s largest emergency response company, will also be providing on-site medical support to ensure the safety of all participants.

Key highlights of the event include the race starting at 6:00 AM on September 22, 2024, with the Gachibowli Practice Stadium (Entry through Gate 1) serving as both the start and end point. Parking will be available on-site for participants and spectators alike.