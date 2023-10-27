Sid’s Farm to support dairy farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana-based dairy brand Sid’s Farm on Thursday announced its selection as a participant in the Inclusive Business Program by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). To promote inclusive and sustainable business practices, Sid’s Farm as the Coachee, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ecociate, Endeva as the Coach.



Under the programme, Sid’s Farm will be onboard a project titled,“Improving Smallholder Dairy Farmers’ Milk Productivity by 1.2 timesannually.”