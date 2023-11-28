Siemens records 49.8% jump in Q4 FY23 net profit at Rs 572 crore

New Delhi : Siemens Ltd recorded a 49.8 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 571.6 crore for Q4 of FY23, up from Rs 381.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The financial results declared on Tuesday showed the revenue of the company going up by 24.7 per cent to Rs 5,807.7 crore during the quarter from Rs 4,657.1 crore in the previous year. The company’s EBITDA shot up 35.7 per cent at Rs 700.2 cr versus Rs 515.9 crore year-on-year.

The margin was reported at 12.1 per cent vs 11.1 per cent in the year ago period. Siemens had registered a profit after tax at Rs 424 crore for the third quarter of FY23 ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 43.4 per cent over the same period last year. Revenue was at Rs. 4,407 crore, a 14 per cent increase over the same quarter in the preceding year.