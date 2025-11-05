Silver Price in Hyderabad Today, November 5, 2025: Rates Fall Slightly by ₹2,000 per Kg

Silver prices in Hyderabad fell slightly today, i.e, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Today, silver is trading at ₹163 per gram and ₹1,63,000 per kilogram. This means the price is ₹2 per gram and ₹2,000 per kilogram lower than yesterday.

Silver prices in Hyderabad have seen huge changes in recent days, particularly after Diwali.

Today, the price stands at ₹1,63,000 per kg, showing a minor fall after a few days of gains.

This drop is part of a normal market correction.

Market View

For both traders and investors, silver remains a preferred metal because of its stable long-term value.