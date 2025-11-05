Live
Silver Price in Hyderabad Today, November 5, 2025: Rates Fall Slightly by ₹2,000 per Kg
Highlights
The price of silver in Hyderabad fell slightly on November 5, 2025.
Silver prices in Hyderabad fell slightly today, i.e, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Today, silver is trading at ₹163 per gram and ₹1,63,000 per kilogram. This means the price is ₹2 per gram and ₹2,000 per kilogram lower than yesterday.
Silver prices in Hyderabad have seen huge changes in recent days, particularly after Diwali.
Today, the price stands at ₹1,63,000 per kg, showing a minor fall after a few days of gains.
This drop is part of a normal market correction.
Market View
For both traders and investors, silver remains a preferred metal because of its stable long-term value.
