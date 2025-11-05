  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today, November 5, 2025: Rates Fall Slightly by ₹2,000 per Kg

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today, November 5, 2025: Rates Fall Slightly by ₹2,000 per Kg
x
Highlights

The price of silver in Hyderabad fell slightly on November 5, 2025.

Silver prices in Hyderabad fell slightly today, i.e, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Today, silver is trading at ₹163 per gram and ₹1,63,000 per kilogram. This means the price is ₹2 per gram and ₹2,000 per kilogram lower than yesterday.

Silver prices in Hyderabad have seen huge changes in recent days, particularly after Diwali.

Today, the price stands at ₹1,63,000 per kg, showing a minor fall after a few days of gains.

This drop is part of a normal market correction.

Market View

For both traders and investors, silver remains a preferred metal because of its stable long-term value.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick