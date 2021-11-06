Singareni to mine 75-mn tonnes of coal

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), in a meeting held at Singareni bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday, has set a target of mining 75 million tons of coal during the FY22-23 by starting production in the new open cast mines at the earliest.

The company had decided to start mining operations in the new open cast projects (OCPs) such as GDK open cast, Naini coal block in Odisha and JVR OCP (enhancement of capacity) by the end of this financial year. Besides, it had also decided to open five new OCPs in various divisions during the next financial year.

The new OCPs would be opened at Ramagundam, Kothagudem, Bellampalli, Illendu and Goleti areas.

It was decided to produce at least 200 lakh metric tons of coal in the first year after its opening.At a meeting with the directors, area general managers and others, Chairman and MD N Sridhar said that they secured some clearances for opening new OCPs and still they have to take up land acquisition and other permissions. Directing the officials to secure all clearances for new OCPs by March 2022, he informed them to solve land acquisition and R&R packages.