Sintex launches ‘SMART’ tank in Hyd

Hyderabad: Sintex, a part of WelspunWorld, has launched an Sintex ‘SMART’ tank in Hyderabad. The tank is made from 100 per cent food-grade virgin plastic and is priced economically. The ‘Smart’ tank is available in capacities of 500 litres, 750 litres, and 1000 litres. Yashovardhan Agarwal, MD, Welspun BAPL Ltd, said: “At Sintex, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable water storage solutions, with a strong focus on quality, durability and hygiene. Our aim is to continually meet the growing demand for reliable water storage further ensuring that safer and cleaner water reaches the last-mile. Access to clean water is fundamental to good health; Sintex’s aim is to support healthier lives and a water-secure future. With Sintex ‘SMART’ tank, we are proud to take yet another step toward building a future where water conservation and sustainability benefit all.”