Sitharaman calls for consistency in reform policy
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that effectiveness and efficiency are long-term phenomenon and consistency in reform policy, with a focus on both, personal and systemic efficiencies, the need of the hour.
She made these observations during her concluding remarks on the third and final day of the three-day long Chintan Shivir of finance and corporate affairs ministries in Gujarat.
Referring to phenomenon of information overload as counter-productive to effectiveness and efficiency, she said that both the Ministries must strive for simplification of processes with focus on not just the whole-of-government-approach, but also whole-of-the-country approach to maximise delivery and engagement.
Sitharaman exhorted both finance and corporate affairs ministries officials to continuously mentor the new entrants and younger colleagues to develop the wherewithal in delivering results, keeping in mind the requirements of the next 24 years.
The Union Minister also emphasised on the need to continuously reorient policy in the cultural context and to instill a sense of ownership in decision-making, to enhance effectiveness with efficiency.