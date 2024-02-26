SJVN to supply 300 MW solar power to J&K from Rajasthan unit

Live
Just In
New Delhi : SJVN Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), has signed a power usage agreement with Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Limited to supply 300 MW of solar power from its 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project in Rajasthan.
Chairperson & Managing Director of SJVN, Geeta Kapur, informed that the Bikaner Solar Power Project is being developed under the IREDA scheme at a cost of Rs 5,491 crore. The project is being developed under the domestic content requirement mode and is slated for commissioning by July 2024.
The power generated from the project will be used by government entities, either directly or through discoms.
SJVN, a leading power sector Central public sector utility, has targeted the setting up of 25,000 MW capacity by 2030 and 50,000 MW capacity by 2040. This shared vision has been formulated in sync with the Government of India’s commitment of generating 50 per cent energy from non-fossil-fuel-based energy resources by 2030.