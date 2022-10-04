Skoda commences export of Kushaq LHD from India

Hyderabad: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL), which manages the Indian region of the five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini, has announced the start of shipments of Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq LHD (left-hand-drive). This is the first-ever locally-built Skoda model to be exported from India.

The first consignment of Kushaq LHD SUVs is headed to Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC) countries. Earlier this year, SAVWIPL had commenced the export of India 2.0 cars with the Volkswagen Taigun SUV, followed by the Volkswagen Virtus sedan in September. The export business enables the company to sustainably maintain a healthy production share between domestic and export markets. Piyush Arora, MD, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd said, "It's a proud moment for the team in India as a Skoda model joins the Group's export line-up. The Skoda Kushaq is the third Made-in-India car to be exported this year, and we are happy that the Group's endeavour to 'Engineer cars in India to be driven by the world' is experiencing remarkable success." "The market acceptance and success of all our exports highlight our global quality standards. The Kushaq is built in line with our customers' requirements in India and globally, and we are confident that this stylish, well-equipped, robust and engaging-to-drive SUV will open doors to new markets and regions for SAVWIPL," he added.