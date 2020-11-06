Smartphone market grows by 17% in Q3

New Delhi: Smartphone shipments in India reached 54.3 million units in the third quarter of this year, a growth of 17 per cent year-over-year, shows data from industry tracker International Data Corporation (IDC) on Friday. India was the only Smartphone market in the top 3 to witness growth, as both the China and the US markets declined year-over-year in the July-September quarter, said IDC's Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

The reopening of the economy in India with fewer restrictions was further fueled by pent-up demand in July and August and channel stocking in September to meet the upcoming Diwali quarter demand. In Q3, online channel share reached an all-time high of 48 per cent, growing by a healthy 24 per cent year-over-year. Offline channels registered a moderate 11 per cent YoY growth after a challenging first half of the year.