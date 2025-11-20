Sonoco opens new Hyderabad hub

Sonoco Products Company, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art office for the Sonoco Performance Hub in Hyderabad, marking a major milestone in its global transformation and expansion in India. The move comes just months after the company launched its IT Performance Hub in February 2025, which has now transitioned into a permanent and significantly larger facility.

The Performance Hub has rapidly scaled since its inception, growing to a 145-member team that plays a critical role in driving Sonoco’s digital transformation. The Hyderabad-based workforce supports global operations through advanced analytics, automation, and emerging technologies that enhance efficiency and deliver greater value to customers worldwide. Building on this progress, Sonoco also announced plans to establish a Finance Center of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad, further strengthening India’s role as a key strategic hub for the company.

“Our continued investment in Hyderabad reflects both the success of our Performance Hub and the incredible talent and innovation we’ve found here,” said Howard Coker, President and CEO, Sonoco.